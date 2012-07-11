Cook revels in 'brilliant' win

  • From the section Cricket

England ODI captain Alastair Cook revels in a "brilliant" 4-0 series win over Australia, while visiting captain Michael Clarke concedes his side "have a lot of work to do".

The Essex opener praises the consistency of England's performance with both bat and ball with Clarke admitting the Australians were "outplayed in all four matches".

England won the final match of the series by seven wickets in a reduced over game at Old Trafford but missed out on the opportunity of a 5-0 series whitewash after the third match of the series was lost to rain.

