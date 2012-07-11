Ramnaresh Sarwan extends Leicestershire contract

West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan has signed a two-year contract with Leicestershire which keeps him at Grace Road until the end of the 2014 season.

The 32-year-old has already scored 608 championship runs in his first season at Grace Road, at an average of 43.42.

Chief executive Mike Siddall said: "We are delighted - 'Ronnie' has created a tremendous impression.

"He's a fantastic player and his influence on our younger players has been excellent."

Meanwhile Josh Cobb has taken over as one-day captain from Matthew Hoggard.

Hoggard led the team to the FL t20 title last season but has decided to concentrate on four-day cricket.

Siddall said: "Having seen how well Josh captained the side against Australia and the West Indies, Matthew Hoggard expressed a desire to hand over the one-day captaincy.

"With the group stages of the Friends Life t20 competition now finished, Matthew feels that the time is right for that change."