Clydesdale Bank 40: Rain frustrates Welsh Dragons again

Welsh Dragons suffered their fourth wash-out in 11 days as their home Clydesdale Bank 40 match with Somerset was abandoned without any play.

Persistent rain meant umpires Rob Bailey and David Millns had no choice but to call the clash off at 17:30pm, 50 minutes after the scheduled start.

The CB40 abandonment follows on from the Dragons losing three Friends Life t20 matches since July 2.

The Swalec Stadium is due to host that competition's finals day on 25 August.

It was Glamorgan's 13th entire day of cricket this season to be lost without a ball bowled. They and Somerset each took one point from the match.

Dragons squad: M. Wallace (capt), G. Rees, J. Allenby, M. North, M. van Jaarsveld, B. Wright, S. Walters, C. Cooke, J. Harris, W. Owen, S. Jones, H. Waters, D. Cosker.