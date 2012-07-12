Somerset captain Marcus Trescothick nears injury return

Somerset captain Marcus Trescothick could make his return from injury in a second XI game against Essex next week.

The 36-year-old was carried off the field against Nottinghamshire on 20 April and required ankle surgery.

Should he come through the match at Coggeshall, Trescothick could be fit to play in the T20 quarter-final against Essex on 24 July.

"I saw my surgeon on Monday and he was happy with the way things are progressing," he told the club website.

"The quarter-final might come a bit too quickly for me, but everything will depend on how things go in the second XI.

"In second XI fixtures you are allowed to name 12 players, so I might not take a full part in the three-day game.

"But if all goes well I'll play as much of it as possible and in the one-day on the Friday. Then I will have a good idea how things stand."