Leicestershire duo Jacques du Toit and Nadeem Malik free to leave

Leicestershire have said they will not be offering batsman Jacques du Toit and seam bowler Nadeem Malik new contracts at the end of the season and have made the duo available for loan.

South African-born opener Du Toit, 32, and Malik, 29, have been on the fringes of the side this season.

Both players have been with the Grace Road club since 2008.

Chief executive Mike Siddall said: "Both have given excellent service over recent years and we wish them well."