South Africa's warm-up at Kent is washed out

Tour match, Canterbury (day two of three) Kent 210 v South Africa 108-2 Match scorecard

South Africa batted for just 90 minutes against Kent before rain washed out the middle day of their final warm-up match before the first Test against England.

Chasing a target of 210, the tourists moved from 31-1 to 108-2 in 22 overs following a delayed start.

Following Alviro Petersen's dismissal, Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis were unbeaten before a storm broke.

But South Africa's assistant coach Russell Domingo said he was "not worried" by the lack of preparation.

England v South Africa Tests 19-23 July: First Test, The Oval 2-6 August: Second Test, Headingley 16-20 August: Third Test, Lord's

"We had such a good week of preparation in Switzerland - the guys were almost saying 'we're mentally ready to play already'," he said.

"They're fired up to go and do this."

Petersen was trapped lbw by Simon Cook, adding to Graeme Smith's wicket on the opening day.

South Africa face England in the first Test at the Oval next Thursday without injured pair bowler Marchant de Lange and wicketkeeper Mark Boucher.