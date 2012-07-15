Glamorgan chief Hamer calls for ECB to help rain affected counties

Glamorgan chief executive Alan Hamer has called on the England and Wales Cricket board to consider providing financial help to counties affected by the poor weather.

The summer's poor weather affected the lucrative FL t20 season, with Glamorgan the worst hit of the 18 teams.

With matches in the County Championship and CB40 also affected, Hamer believes the ECB should help.

"I'm not sure whether they [ECB] would oblige," he said.

"But I'm sure if the weather continued to be poor the next two months other chief executives would be lobbying the ECB.

"There needs to be some safety net to protect counties in extraordinary circumstances

"It's been exceptionally bad and we're not the only ones affected. It's very frustrating financially but also from a playing perspective."

In the FL t20 competition, the Welsh Dragons, as Glamorgan are also called, lost five of their 10 matches to rain, three of those were home fixtures.

The Dragons' home Clydesdale Bank 40 match with Somerset was abandoned without any play on Thursday.

And the first day of Glamorgan's County Championship match against Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a sodden outfield.

Hamer estimates the county have suffered a six-figure loss because of the summer's poor weather.

The Glamorgan chief executive had previously said he hoped the England and Wales Cricket Board would "learn lessons" from this summer and make changes.