Warwickshire v Sussex: Rikki Clarke helps Warwickshire go top

County Championship Division One, Edgbaston Warwickshire 400-8 dec drew with Sussex 191 Warwickshire 11pts, Sussex 5pts Match scorecard

Rikki Clarke hit a run-a-ball century as Warwickshire moved to the top of Division One by taking maximum bonus points in their draw with Sussex.

With rain ruining two days of play and resuming on 175-3, Clarke (110 not out) and Jim Troughton (81) helped the hosts to reach 400-8 before declaring.

Off-spinner Jeetan Patel then took 5-77 as Sussex were all out for 191.

Having taken 11 points from the match, Warwickshire are now one above Nottinghamshire with a game in hand.

Warwickshire's run scoring had been stalled by Monty Panesar, with the spinner claiming 4-95, before Clarke helped them on their way to five batting points.

Having put on 96 from 61 balls in an eighth-wicket partnership with Keith Barker, he followed up an impressive spell at the crease by claiming three Sussex wickets for just 19 runs, including England wicketkeeper Matt Prior.