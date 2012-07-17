Daniel Bell-Drummond happy to wait for Kent chance

Daniel Bell-Drummond says he is not concerned by missing out on a possible run in the Kent first team due to U19 commitments with England.

The 18-year-old impressed with scores of 42 and 48 not out in Kent's three-day match against South Africa.

He told BBC Radio Kent: "Representing my country at junior level is massive.

"I won't be under 19 forever so hopefully there will be plenty more opportunities to try and break into the Kent first team."

Bell-Drummond believes he will benefit from his involvement in the game against the Proteas, which ended in a draw.

"It was amazing standing out in the field watching those guys, especially the likes of Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers," he said.

"Just being able to see how they go about things was quality. Hopefully I can learn from it."

The young batsman is now set to feature in two one-day international games against Ireland this week before travelling to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The tournament, held in Australia, starts next month and the Londoner believes England are capable of lifting the title.

"The competition will be really fierce and it's the chance of a lifetime to go out there and compete," Bell-Drummond continued.

"If we qualify from the group stage, which we should do, it just takes three games to win. We are definitely capable of that."