Wayne White's Leicestershire ban a 'wake-up' call - Whitticase

Leicestershire head coach Phil Whitticase hopes a two-match club ban handed to Wayne White for an "on-field issue" will act as a wake-up call.

Every player has to do what's right for the team. There was an issue, it is something we have dealt with. We will keep it in-house Phil Whitticase

The all-rounder was dropped from the squad for the CB40 games against Worcestershire and Middlesex.

Whitticase told BBC Radio Leicester: "We all have times in our careers where we have to get a bit of a reminder.

"I am looking to Wayne to take his medicine, come back stronger and show us what a good player he is."

Whitticase added: "It is for disciplinary reasons - nothing at all to do with Wayne's performance.

"It's about the team. Every player has to do what's right for the team. There was an issue, it is something we have dealt with. We will keep it in-house and deal with it in the right way."

Whitticase said White is in contention for Wednesday's County Championship match at Gloucestershire.

"He is a very fine cricketer," Whitticase added. "He bats, bowls and fields and we have to make sure he is dong those skills well for the team."