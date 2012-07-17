Eoin Morgan will not face Middlesex disciplinary

England batsman Eoin Morgan will not face disciplinary action after missing Middlesex's CB40 defeat at Lancashire.

The 25-year-old arrived late at Old Trafford as he was delayed while travelling to Monday's game by train.

Two hours after the scheduled start, Morgan tweeted: "Just the 7 hours to Manchester... not sure the train is an option any more!!"

The club said Morgan would not be punished as they were aware of his plans to travel on the day of the game.

Play was scheduled to start at Old Trafford at 16:40 BST but was delayed because of wet weather.

Lancashire went on to win the match by seven wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method but Middlesex remain second in Group A.