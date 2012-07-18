Garry Park leaves Derbyshire by mutual consent

Garry Park

All-rounder Garry Park has left Derbyshire by mutual consent after being told he would not be offered a new contract at the end of the season.

Park, who joined in 2008 and scored more than 1000 first-class runs in his first season, has been a key figure in one-day cricket while at the club.

Head coach Karl Krikken praised the 29-year-old's "service and commitment".

"Garry has always given 100% and has been a popular member of the playing staff," Krikken added.

"It goes without saying that everybody connected with the club wishes him all the very best in his future pursuits."

