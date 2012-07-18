Strauss excited by 'massive' series

  • From the section Cricket

Andrew Strauss reveals he is "excited" ahead of the series against South Africa which will determine who is the world's number one Test team.

The England captain likens their rivalry to that of the Ashes, and says the battle for cricket supremacy will be the "highlight of the summer", while calling on his side to "be prepared to dig in and play some tough cricket".

The first Test begins at 11:00 BST on Thursday 19 July, with live ball-by-ball coverage on Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

