Australia pace bowler Ryan Harris ruled out for two months

Australia pace bowler Ryan Harris has been ruled out of action for six to eight weeks with an Achilles injury.

The 33-year-old, who has been named in Australia's squad for the Ashes, suffered the injury while playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

He played in Kings XI's first three games of the season but took just one wicket before sustaining the injury.

Harris is expected to be fit for the Ashes, which get under way on 10 July.

The former Surrey, Sussex and Yorkshire bowler has a history of injuries and missed the recent tour to South Africa after undergoing shoulder surgery.

In July 2010 he was forced to fly home from the Ashes to undergo corrective knee surgery, while he also missed the one-day series with England in December the same year after breaking his ankle.

Just a year earlier he also had two other knee operations.

Harris is just one of seven players named in the 15-man squad with any Ashes experience.