Cornwall begin 2013 MCCA Trophy campaign with victory

Minor Counties champions Cornwall got their 2013 season off to an exciting start with a final-over two-run win over Hertfordshire at Werrington.

Bowler Shakil Ahmed hit 50 not out for the Duchy as he and Tom Sharp (41 not out) shared a ninth-wicket stand of 85 to win their opening MCCA Trophy game.

Hertfordshire openers Ed Ballard (116) and Daniel Blacktopp (64) put on 160 for the first wicket.

But no other batsman topped 27 as Ahmed and Sam Hockin each took three wickets.

Ahmed's figures of 3-43 and Hockin's 3-54 were the pick of the Cornish bowlers as they go second behind Oxfordshire in Group 3 of the MCCA Trophy with a game in hand.