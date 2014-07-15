Essex's Reece Topley cleared of back fracture scare

Topley has taken two five-wicket and one 10-wicket hauls in Division Two this season

Essex seamer Reece Topley has learned that his latest back injury is not a recurrence of the stress fracture he suffered in the winter.

The 20-year-old missed the first two months of the season and has endured stiffness since his return.

"The news was a bit better than I was expecting, which is pleasing," he told BBC Essex.

"I thought the worse but thankfully it's not as bad. It should only keep me out for 10 days to two weeks."

He added: "It's a difficult pain to describe. But it's excruciating for the time when you bowl, but other than that you don't really feel it."

Essex coach Paul Grayson said: "We'll give him total rest for 10 days with a view to him coming back in the T20 match with Sussex (on 20 July).

"But we'll obviously review the situation before then."

The left-arm paceman exacerbated the injury during the Championship draw at Derbyshire last week and missed the subsequent T20 Blast win over Kent and this week's Division Two game with Hampshire.

Topley has taken 25 Division Two wickets this season at an average of 20.