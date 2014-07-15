James Anderson: ICC charges England bowler with misconduct

Anderson's bowling and batting helped England get a draw against India

England bowler James Anderson has been charged with misconduct by the International Cricket Council following claims he abused and pushed India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test.

The incident is alleged to have happened immediately after the teams left the field for lunch on day two of the Trent Bridge match.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said Anderson "categorically denies the accusations" and has lodged its own complaint against Jadeja.

If found guilty, Anderson, 31, could be banned for up to four Tests.

ICC Code of Conduct Level 3 offences Level 3 charges are referred to a judicial commissioner for adjudication. The commissioner will hold a hearing as soon as reasonably practical, but within 14 days. All breaches at this level carry a penalty of between four and eight suspension points. Two suspension points equates to a ban of one Test.

It is alleged that the offence followed a verbal altercation between Anderson and Jadeja as they were walking from the field.

The ECB described the incident as "minor".

BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Murphy said: "Both the ECB and the Indian board have tried to resolve the situation amicably but I understand Indian captain MS Dhoni is determined to push the matter forward.

"Anderson says Jadeja moved towards him in a threatening manner as the players went up the pavilion steps for lunch. Anderson put his hands up in defence and it was all over in a couple of seconds."

Jadeja scored 25 and 31 in the Trent Bridge Test, his second-innings wicket falling to Anderson

India team manager Sunil Dev said the complaint was made following consultation with several players and coach Duncan Fletcher.

"Everyone complained that he physically touched him and pushed him. It was all over the dressing room," Dev told Cricinfo.

"It is serious matter only because you can't push anybody. So I put in a complaint with the match referee."

Anderson's case could be heard as soon as Wednesday, with the second Test at Lord's due to start on Thursday.

Under ICC rules, any ban handed down would not be suspended pending the outcome of an appeal.