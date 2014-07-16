Gary Yates praises Lancashire's spirit despite narrow Notts loss

Gary Yates praised Lancashire's spirit despite their narrow loss to Nottinghamshire

Lancashire's assistant coach Gary Yates has praised his side's spirit despite their narrow loss to Nottinghamshire.

Glen Chapple took seven wickets in the match but Lancashire were unable to prevent number 11 batsman Harry Gurney from sealing a one-wicket victory.

Lancashire remain in the Division One relegation zone, 11 points behind Durham, with four matches left to play.

"We know we're a competitive side but we're going to need some wins, that's the reality of it," Yates said.

"We take a lot of pride and hope with the spirit we've played our cricket.

"There was nothing between the teams over the three days."

Despite a second innings half-century from Australian batsman Usman Khawaja, Gurney took four wickets in 29 balls to dismiss Lancashire for 205 on the third day and leave Nottinghamshire chasing 170 for victory.

Captain Chapple and Tom Smith took three wickets each but Gurney drove Chapple for a single to ensure victory for the league leaders.

Smith tops wickets table Tom Smith is now Division One's leading wicket taker, capturing 48 wickets at an average of 18.62.

Lancashire have won just one of their 12 County Championship games but Yates is confident the squad can turn things around.

"We're confident because the spirit is high," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"What might work in our favour is that we've got a break now for a month and when it comes round to the Durham game [starting on 15 August] we will know exactly what we need to do in the last four games and how many we'll need to win.

"There will be clear goals for us and that could work in our favour."