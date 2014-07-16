England captain Alastair Cook believes India's accusations of misconduct against James Anderson are a tactical attempt to have the fast bowler banned.

Anderson has been charged with misconduct following an alleged spat with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge.

When asked if he suspected India were simply trying to have Anderson banned for the rest of the series, Cook admits: "I think so. I think that's pretty much where it's come from."