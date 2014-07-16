Malahide and Stormont to host England and Australia ODIs

A big crowd watched England play Ireland at Malahide in 2013

Ireland's one-day cricket internationals against England and Australia in 2015 are to be staged at Malahide in Dublin and the Stormont ground near Belfast.

England visit Malahide on Friday, 8 May with Australia playing the Irish at Stormont on Thursday, 27 August.

The Belfast venue has hosted England, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia in recent years.

England played at Malahide last year in front of a record 10,000 crowd.

The visitors won the match by six wickets.

Australia will play at Stormont after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

Ireland staged an ODI against Sri Lanka at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, in May

"It is a fantastic boost for Irish cricket to have these two high-profile clashes," said Ireland coach Phil Simmons.

"We are always looking to test ourselves against top quality opposition, and they don't come much bigger than England and Australia."

England are in Pool A for the 2015 World Cup in February and March, alongside hosts Australia and New Zealand, plus Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Scotland.

Ireland are in Pool B with Zimbabwe, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and United Arab Emirates.

It will be Ireland's third appearance at the tournament.

They famously defeated England by three wickets at the 2011 competition in India.