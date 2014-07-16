Jon Lewis: Durham have time to climb away from relegation spots

Mark Stoneman was unable to repeat his impressive display against Yorkshire in defeat by Warwickshire

Head coach Jon Lewis says Durham have enough first-class cricket left to play to avoid being caught up in a Championship relegation battle.

Champions Durham are 11 points behind second-bottom Lancashire in Division One after defeat by Warwickshire.

Conversely, Lewis's side are also just 36 points behind second-placed Somerset with a further five fixtures to play.

"If we had won this game then we would have been up there with the leaders," Lewis told BBC Newcastle.

"It's still tight, we have five games in the last six weeks, probably a lot more than anyone else."

Durham won five of their last six games between August and the end of the season last season to pick up the crown, and enjoyed a similar run of form in 2012 to avoid the drop.

"If we can get on the sort of roll we have done in the last two seasons, then we can still make a decent way forward and up," Lewis added.

"There's no denying we're slipping back to the end we don't want to be at, but we've got to wait four weeks to address that."