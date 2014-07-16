Nottinghamshire's Gurney enjoys hero status after winning knock

Gurney not only scored the winning run but also contributed six wickets, including 4-22 in the second innings

Nottinghamshire tail-ender Harry Gurney says he relished the chance to be a hero with the bat against Lancashire in Tuesday's County Championship victory.

Fast bowler Gurney is better known for his wicket-taking, but steered Notts home with the one run needed to finish off a 170-run chase on Tuesday.

"My attitude was I could be a hero," Gurney told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I've got the chance to score the winning runs and how often does that happen? What an opportunity."

Gurney added: "If you go in that situation and panic or stress, it's counter-productive."

Having put Nottinghamshire in a good position with figures of 2-49 and then 4-22 with the ball, Gurney then produced the crucial cover drive from a Glen Chapple delivery that gave the county an 11-point lead at the top of Division One.

"I've just copped a lot of stick up there in the changing room," he continued.

"They all reckon it was the best shot they've ever seen me play, so I'm glad I saved it for this time."