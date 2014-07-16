Cricket: ECB appoints Brian Havill acting chief executive

Brian Havill's appointment as acting chief executive of the ECB is the third major change to the England cricket hierarchy in the past year

Brian Havill has been appointed acting chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), replacing David Collier.

Collier was scheduled to retire at the end of the season but the ECB say 52-year-old Havill will take over now.

Collier, whose departure was announced on Sunday, oversaw four Ashes wins during his 10-year tenure.

Havill, the governing body's finance director and company secretary, joined the ECB in August 2000.

Between 2008 and 2013, he served on the council of the Lawn Tennis Association on a voluntary basis.

He is currently an independent member on the audit committee of the Sport and Recreation Alliance.

The ECB said: "His appointment allows retiring CEO David Collier the time to conclude specific projects for both ECB and the International Cricket Council."

Havill's promotion is the third major change to the hierarchy of English cricket in the past year following Paul Downton's appointment as managing director and Peter Moores replacing Andy Flower as national head coach.