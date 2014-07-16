Middlesex bowler James Harris rejoins Glamorgan on loan

Seamer James Harris in action for Middlesex

Middlesex seamer James Harris has rejoined former club Glamorgan on a month's loan.

Harris can play in all ECB competitions but will not be allowed to play for the Welsh county in the One Day Cup against Middlesex in Cardiff on 26 July.

The England Lions player, 24, came through the Glamorgan ranks but joined Middlesex in 2012 on a three-year deal.

"I'm going to come back on loan and hopefully help the guys out," said Harris.

"It's come about suddenly... I wasn't going to feature in Middlesex's Championship game starting on Saturday in Scarborough.

"Glamorgan are struggling in the seam bowling department with a lot of injuries and the two kind of fitted together.

"The loan could have been to any club but it's nice I get to come home back to Glamorgan, to see and play with some of the guys who I've grown up playing with."

Harris could play for Glamorgan in Friday's T20 Blast match against Essex at the Swalec Stadium.

He made his first-class debut for Glamorgan in 2007 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, during which he become the youngest bowler to take a Championship wicket for the Welsh county aged 16 years and 351 days old.

With Glamorgan playing in Division Two of the County Championship, the Pontarddulais product took the decision to move to Middlesex to help further his England ambitions.

"It's still an ongoing process is how I'd probably put it," Harris said.

"In that two years [since leaving Glamorgan] we've made a lot of changes to my game in search of more... that stuff is still bedding in.

"You could probably say it's been a slower two years than I would have liked, but hopefully we're primed to kick-off all again really quickly."

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser, the former England bowler, explained the decision to allow Harris back to Glamorgan.

"Middlesex's recent fixture schedule has meant that our fast bowlers have had regular periods of rest between County Championship matches and there has not been the need to rotate them. They have remained fit too," Fraser said.

"This has resulted in James not playing as regularly as any of us would have expected and he has been travelling around the country as support in case injury was to affect Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh or Toby Roland-Jones.

"After this weekend's match against Yorkshire in Scarborough, Middlesex do not have a LV=CC game until 31 August. Glamorgan have two LV=CC matches during this period.

"James' attitude remains exemplary but a player of his standing needs to be playing regular first-team cricket.

"So when an injury-plagued Glamorgan phoned me to enquire about the possibility of us loaning them a bowler James seemed the obvious candidate.

"Everyone wishes James well and we look forward to welcoming him back when the loan period ends, or should we require his services sooner."