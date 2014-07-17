Gary Ballance: Batsman escapes ECB punishment after bar incident

Ballance made 71 in the first Test against India

England batsman Gary Ballance will not face disciplinary action after being pictured shirtless in a bar following the drawn first Test against India.

Coach Peter Moores says he has reminded players of their responsibilities following the incident in Nottingham.

The 24-year-old Yorkshire player, who made 71 in the game, went out on Sunday night with some team-mates.

"As there were no suggestions of impropriety, there is no need for any disciplinary action," said Moores.

Following the series opener at Trent Bridge, he gave the squad permission to go out ahead of a rest day before the second Test, which starts at Lord's on Thursday.

Moores said he was "aware that some of the England players were caught on camera relaxing" and would remind the squad they needed to "uphold the best possible image for England cricket".

Zimbabwe-born Ballance, who was reportedly out with team-mates Jimmy Anderson, Joe Root and Liam Plunkett, was pictured stripped to the waist at the Pandora's Box club.