St Just defeat rivals Werrington to win WT Edwards Cup

St Just are currently leading the Cornwall Premier League

St Just regained the T20 WT Edwards Cup with a five-wicket victory over Cornwall rivals Werrington.

Batting first, Werrington made 162-3 from their 20 overs, with Adam Hodgson hitting an unbeaten quick-fire 72 off 51 balls and Alex Smeeth making 45.

Smeeth then took 2-18 from his three overs as St Just's reply faltered, losing three wickets for 27 runs before man-of-the-match Gary Thomas hit 76.

The all-rounder hit three sixes to lead St Just to 164-5 with an over left.