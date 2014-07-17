Craig Cachopa: Sussex coach Robinson casts eye over batsman

Cachopa has captained New Zealand Under-19s and has played for Auckland and Wellington

Sussex cricket manager Mark Robinson has hinted that batsman Craig Cachopa could have his deal extended.

The 22-year-old former New Zealand Under-19 captain has played two games in the T20 Blast following a trial spell with Sussex's second XI.

"He's a young man who has got quite an old head on his shoulders and has done really well in first-class cricket in New Zealand," Robinson told BBC Sussex.

"He has got a good record. We'll see where we are."

South Africa-born Cachopa has been at Hove for two months and scored 147 in a recent 50-over match against Kent's second XI.

He made his debut for Sussex in Friday's T20 defeat by Kent, scoring 11, and then hit 24 off 14 balls in Tuesday's win over Glamorgan.

Craig Cachopa's career stats First Class Matches: 21 Runs: 1,688 Average: 51.15 High Score: 203 List A Matches: 23 Runs: 519 Average: 23.59 High Score: 121 Twenty20 Matches: 31 Runs: 573 Average: 24.91 High Score: 49

"He impressed Carl Hopkinson and Keith Greenfield in the second XI," Robinson added.

"The injury to Rory Hamilton-Brown has given us an opportunity to have a look.

"We've now played Luke Wells in three games, Harry Finch in three and Cachopa in two. It allows us to see where we want to take things forward.

"We have been battling in this competition so we have used it, with the injuries as well, to get some experience into people.

"Everybody will be better for that experience, which is the most important thing."

Sussex are currently sixth in the South Group table, having lost seven of their 12 fixtures so far.

Despite their mixed fortunes, Robinson feels they still have a slim hope of making the quarter-finals.

"There are a lot of games we felt we should have probably won and there is not a lot between a lot of the teams," he said.

"We have made quite a few mistakes. We haven't particularly played badly as a team - we've had some bad five minutes or a horrendous over which has cost us.

"You can't resurrect a Twenty20 game, as you have to play aggressively, while in the longer form you have time to dig in.

"You keep yourself alive as long as you can. I don't think we are out of this competition yet."