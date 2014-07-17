Ravi Bopara hopes England 'take notice' of form

Bopara stuck his second century of the season against Hampshire

Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara is hopeful his batting form has caught the attention of the England selectors.

The 29-year-old contributed 79 and an unbeaten 48 in this week's dramatic win over Hampshire, and has averaged 54 in the County Championship.

"I'm sure selectors take notice - it would be nice," he told BBC Essex.

"But there were a lot of runs scored in the last Test. It's difficult because you're looking for someone to fail or an injury, which is never nice."

England have not won any of their last nine Test matches and last week's draw with India was just the second time in the past year that Alastair Cook's side have made more than 400 in an innings.

Ravi's season figures County Championship Bat: Average 54, two centuries, one fifty, high score of 162 Ball: Five wickets at average of 53, best figures of 3-14 T20 Blast Bat: Average 74, two fifties, high score of 81 Ball: Six wickets at average of 36, best figures of 2-24

Bopara has not won a Test cap for two years, though, and averages 32 from his 13 matches.

"I've just got to stay in the frame. I'm enjoying my cricket," he said.

"If you're not enjoying it, you're clearly not doing the right thing."

Essex captain James Foster reiterated his belief that the right-handed batsman should be in the England reckoning, after a second-innings score of 48 against Hampshire steered his county to a two-wicket victory on Wednesday.

"It was a special innings by Ravi once again. He's looked in incredible form pretty much all season," said Foster.

"If there's a spot in the side, he's going to be a great addition to that England team - whether it's opening, or at three or four. "

Victory at Colchester put Essex within 18 points of a Division Two promotion place, with four games remaining.

"It puts us back in the hunt, which is absolutely vital," said Foster.

"We've got a month off from four-day cricket now, which is a bit of a shame. But it gives us a rest."