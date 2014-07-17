Andrew Flintoff says 50-over return for Lancashire is unlikely

Andrew Flintoff has won both T20 games since returning to Lancashire, taking five wickets

Andrew Flintoff says it is unlikely that he will play for Lancashire in 50-over cricket after a successful return to the sport in the T20 Blast.

Injuries forced the former England captain, 36, to retire in 2010.

Flintoff has taken five wickets in two T20 games since returning but does not envisage playing the longer format.

"I'm playing in this form of the game when I never expected to and I don't want to push my luck," the all-rounder told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Flintoff re-signed with Lancashire for the T20 Blast in May but was made to wait until 6 July for his first competitive appearance in nearly five years, taking 2-36 in a 50-run win at Worcestershire.

I'm playing in this form of the game when I never expected to and I don't want to push my luck Andrew Flintoff

He scored just one run with the bat against Leicestershire five days later, but took 3-26 with the ball to secure Lancashire's spot in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

The One Day Cup, which begins on 26 July, is a new 50-over competition and replaces the existing 40-over tournament that ran until last season.

"Mike Watkinson, Lancashire director of cricket, was in the dressing room the other day and, half tongue-in-cheek, asking me," continued Flintoff, who played 79 Tests and 141 one-day internationals for England.

"It would be good to play in but I'm getting through four overs of bowling and I'm enjoying the T20 stuff.

"I've also got other commitments as well within the media and I want to push that side of my career because it's something I enjoy doing, so not at this stage."