Northants interest in Josh Cobb and Nathan Buck

Cobb is Leicestershire's youngest centurion, making an unbeaten 148 against Middlesex at Lord's in 2008

Northants would be interested in signing Leicestershire pair Josh Cobb and Nathan Buck, says chief executive David Smith.

Fast bowler Buck and batsman Cobb, both 23, are in the final years of their deals at Grace Road.

But Smith is wary that Northants' struggles in Division One could affect their ability to make signings.

"Would they be prepared to come here? That is the big question," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It was easier to attract players to the club last September.

"Would they add value to the squad? Yes they would."

Northants are yet to win a Division One match since clinching promotion last year and are 76 points adrift of safety with five games to play.

And with the club looking to rebuild for the possibility of Division Two cricket next season, Cobb, who has averaged 34 from 21 County Championship innings this season, is a possible target.

"We need to be strengthening the squad with players who can play in all formats of the game," said Smith, who was previously chief executive at Leicestershire.

"Josh falls into that. I know him from my time at Leicestershire. He's someone at the end of his contract.

"I believe a number of counties are looking at him and we're monitoring him closely to see if he would fit in here."

Smith also said that he would be looking at the possibility of extending the one-month loan of Middlesex batsman Adam Rossington, who scored 48 and 62 against Somerset this week.