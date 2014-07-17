England v India: Anderson and Jadeja hearing date set

Anderson's bowling and batting helped England get a draw against India

James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja will face a preliminary hearing on Tuesday after their alleged Trent Bridge clash.

England bowler Anderson, 31, has been charged with misconduct following claims he abused and pushed Jadeja after the two exchanged words as they left the pitch during the first Test.

India all-rounder Jadeja, 25, has also been charged with an offence by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

An amendment to the level of charge is possible during the preliminaries.

In Anderson's case, for example, a reduction from a level three charge to a level two - which Jadeja faces - would significantly curtail the length of a possible ban.

As things stand, Anderson faces a maximum four-Test ban while Jadeja's lesser level two charge carries a potential ban of one Test.

England v India 2014 Test series Match Date Venue Result First Test 9-13 July Trent Bridge Draw Second Test 17-21 July Lord's - Third Test 27-31 July Southampton - Fourth Test 7-11 August Old Trafford - Fifth Test 15-19 August The Oval -

The first stage in the procedure will be a teleconference with judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis, with a date for the hearing to be confirmed later.

As stipulated in ICC protocol, the preliminary hearing is being held as soon as practicably possible, in this case the day following the scheduled conclusion of the ongoing second Test at Lord's.

Lewis, Australia's representative on the ICC's code of conduct commission, will use Tuesday's conference to "address preliminary issues" in the case before setting a date for a full hearing.

England captain Alastair Cook says India's claim that Anderson abused and pushed Jadeja is designed to unsettle the bowler.