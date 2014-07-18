Glamorgan boosted by Graham Wagg return against Essex

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Essex Venue: The Swalec Stadium Date: 18 July Start: 18:30 Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website from 18:30 BST & BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 BST

Graham Wagg is set to return from injury ahead of schedule to play in Glamorgan's crucial T20 Blast match against Essex in Cardiff on Friday.

The all-rounder picked up a side strain in the County Championship draw with Gloucestershire at the end of June and was expected to be out for all of July.

But seamer James Harris, newly arrived back at Glamorgan on loan from Middlesex, is unlikely to play.

"It would be unlikely he [Harris] would play," said coach Toby Radford.

"But I'm almost certain he'll be pushing for a place to play in the Championship [at Derbyshire] on Sunday.

"His format tends to be more the 50-over and the four-day and I think he'd be keener for that rather than the Twenty-20.

"It's great news to have James back, he's a great lad and a high-quality bowler, and one who can bat well lower down the order.

"Initially it's for a month and in that time we've got 50-over competitions starting, some key four-day Championship matches and then we'll see how it goes.

"I'm sure we'd probably want to extend it and if Middlesex are happy to do that then we'd look to do so."

After the defeat at Sussex on Tuesday, Glamorgan have slipped to fourth place in South Group and need a win against runaway pool leaders Essex to stay on course for a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, bowler Rory Smith has been confirmed with a stress fracture of the foot and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Glamorgan squad v Essex Eagles: J Allenby (capt), JA Rudolph, MA Wallace (wk), SJ Walters, MW Goodwin, CB Cooke, BJ Wright, TJ Lancefield, GG Wagg, AG Salter, DA Cosker, KA Bull, WT Owen and MG Hogan.