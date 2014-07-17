Alastair Cook and Shane Warne 'clear the air with a phone call'

England captain Alastair Cook was nicknamed 'Captain Cooked' by Shane Warne

England captain Alastair Cook resolved his differences with Shane Warne during an hour-long telephone call, according to the former Australia leg-spinner.

Cook called for a crackdown on "personal" attacks on his style of leadership last month, after Warne criticised him in the media.

Warne told the Daily Telegraph he took the initiative to try to put an end to the animosity between the pair.

"It was good to clear the air and it was amicable," Warne said.

Alastair Cook's record as England captain Tests 24 Wins 9 Losses 7 Drawn 8

"It was all starting to get a bit out of control. I asked for his number and I texted him to see if we could have five minutes on the phone.

"We spoke for about an hour about lots of different things. I had my say, he had his say. He had told me how he felt and I told him how I felt about certain things."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott has also criticised Cook's captaincy, stating that the 29-year-old "won't make it as a tactical captain".

India closed the first day of the second Test at Lord's on 290-9 after being put in to bat by England on Thursday morning.

Ajinkya Rahane's 103 inspired a brilliant fightback as England's bowlers failed to take full advantage of an obliging pitch.