Cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains the techniques behind the doosra and the carrom ball, two of the deadliest deliveries in a spin bowler's armoury.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin is a perfect example of a successful off-break bowler who can disguise different deliveries by landing them on the same spot, so the batsman never knows what to expect.

England must find a way to overcome this variety of spin bowling attack if they are to beat India in the second Test at Lord's.

