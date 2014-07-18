BBC Sport - England v India: Simon Hughes on the techniques of spin bowling

The Analyst: Secrets of spin bowling

  • From the section Cricket

Cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains the techniques behind the doosra and the carrom ball, two of the deadliest deliveries in a spin bowler's armoury.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin is a perfect example of a successful off-break bowler who can disguise different deliveries by landing them on the same spot, so the batsman never knows what to expect.

England must find a way to overcome this variety of spin bowling attack if they are to beat India in the second Test at Lord's.

Read more from "The Analyst" on the secrets of spin bowling

Top Stories