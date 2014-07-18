BBC Sport - England v India: Simon Hughes on the techniques of spin bowling
The Analyst: Secrets of spin bowling
Cricket analyst Simon Hughes explains the techniques behind the doosra and the carrom ball, two of the deadliest deliveries in a spin bowler's armoury.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin is a perfect example of a successful off-break bowler who can disguise different deliveries by landing them on the same spot, so the batsman never knows what to expect.
England must find a way to overcome this variety of spin bowling attack if they are to beat India in the second Test at Lord's.