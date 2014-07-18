England v India: Alastair Cook out for 10 in second Test at Lord's

England captain Alastair Cook has not scored a Test century in his past 26 innings

England captain Alastair Cook was dismissed for 10 by India on the second day of the first Test, extending his run of innings without a hundred to 26.

The left-hander prodded at Bhuvneshwar Kumar and edged behind as England closed the second day at Lord's on 219-6 in reply to India's 295.

Cook's former team-mate Graeme Swann said on Test Match Special: "I feel for him as a mate. I feel very deflated.

"I hope nothing crazy happens but I think everything is coming to a head."

Kumar said: "He's the kind of batsman who, if he gets going, will score big runs. It is really important for us to keep him quiet. We tried our best to get him out."

On Thursday, former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott claimed Cook would not "make it as a tactical captain", and that if he fails twice at Lord's, he should drop himself and concentrate on scoring runs for Essex.

Alastair Cook's Test innings this summer 17 & 28 First Test v Sri Lanka, Lord's 17 & 16 Second Test v Sri Lanka, Headingley 5 First Test v India, Trent Bridge 10 Second Test v India, Lord's

Boycott said on TMS: "Test cricket is a tough place to find your form - that's why people like me suggest the best way forward is to go back to your county and get some runs.

"He is saying everything is all right - but it's not all right. I would take him out of the team. The team is leaderless, it's affecting the other players. The bowlers just bowl and do whatever they want. We are rudderless."

Cook, however, was given support by batsman Gary Ballance, who scored his second Test century to help England recover from the early loss of the captain and his opening partner Sam Robson.

"Knowing what Cookie is like he will still be very positive and upbeat," said Ballance. "He's a fantastic cricketer, a fantastic captain and his scores over the years prove that.

"He'll be disappointed not getting a score today, but he'll keep working hard and trying to put those performances together. I'm sure it will only be a matter of time before he gets that big score."

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on Twitter: "This captaincy business doesn't appear to suit Alastair Cook. Seems to be affecting his entire game. Can be an onerous, burdensome honour."

Cook's dismal run of form stretches back to the start of the 2013 Ashes in England. Since then he has averaged 23.69 in 14 Tests, with a highest score of 72.

His career average is 45.47 and he has scored an England record 25 Test centuries.

Mike Brearley, widely regarded as one of England's best captains, said on TMS: "I'm not sure he will come through this - a lot will depend on the next match or two.

"If England lose this series and he fails to get any big scores, it will be hard for him to stay in the job."

The first Test at Trent Bridge was drawn, with matches at Southampton, Old Trafford and The Oval to follow the current match.