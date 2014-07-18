England v India: Gary Ballance 'embarrassed' by nightclub snap

Gary Ballance is only the third England player to score hundreds in his first two Lord's Tests, after Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott

England's Gary Ballance said a second successive Lord's hundred helped atone for the embarrassment of being photographed with his top off in a Nottingham nightclub.

Ballance was spoken to by coach Peter Moores following the incident after the drawn first Test with India.

He scored 110 to help England recover from 113-4 to reach 219-6 in reply to India's 295 in the second Test.

"It's great to score runs and even better after what happened," he said.

Ex-England batsman Geoffrey Boycott on Test Match Special "Gary Ballance - bad boy does good. I wouldn't have been in the nightclub, I wouldn't have been drunk and I wouldn't have taken my top off. But I'm pleased for him. He's a scrapper with great determination. Ballance is mentally strong, has a big heart and he's up for the challenge. I take my hat off to the lad. Well done."

The Zimbabwe-born left-hander, 24, added: "I did not see that coming (the photograph) and it was a bit embarrassing to be honest.

"I was probably a bit naive but I didn't really break any rules. I was just having a bit of fun after a Test match but I'll learn from it and I probably won't be doing that again.

"I felt a bit of pressure turning up on day one with what happened, but everyone was supportive. The coaches, the players and my family were backing me, saying mistakes happen and you've got to learn from them and move on."

Listen to Geoffrey Boycott and Jonathan Agnew review the day's play on the Test Match Special podcast.