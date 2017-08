NW Cup and weekend cricket scorecard

Sunday 20 July

Ulster Bank Challenge Cup semi-finals

CIYMS v Waringstown

CIYMS 155-9 G Kidd 2-11 in 10 overs

Waringstown 156-2 D Dennison 62 no, J McCollum 55

Waringstown won by eight wickets

CSNI v Downpatrick

Downpatrick 187 R Smyth 44

CSNI 188-4 A Cowden 62 no

CSNI won by six wickets with ten balls to spare.

Waringstown will play CSNI in the final at Comber on Friday August 1

Ulster Bank Premier League

North Down v Instonians

Instonians 181 J Shannon 49, C J Muir 4-43, R Haire 3-29

North Down 133 J Terrett 47, R Haire 22, B Wylie 4-23, I Wasim 3-18

Instonians won by 48 runs

Waringstown, CIYMS, CSNI and North Down are all now on 20 points but Waringstown have only played six games, CSNI and CIYMS seven and North Down eight.

Long's SuperValu NW Premier League

Coleraine v Bready

Coleraine 241-6 N McDonnell 129, R Barr 2-39

Bready 182 E Kemm 54, D Barr 37, J Barnes 3-33, S Campbell 3-43

Coleraine won by 59 runs

Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July

Danske Bank NW Senior Cup final

Donemana v Brigade (at Strabane)

First innings

Donemana 244-7 A McBrine 51,T Riddles 45, K Sajid 32, R Kee 31 no, S Dunn 2-38, A Britton 2-40

Brigade 141 (49.4 overs) R Heyburn 52, G McKeegan 30, J McGonigle 4-19, A McBrine 2-28

Second innings

Donemana 206-8 (K Sajid 70no)

Brigade 221 (D Murdoch 63, A McBrine 3-35)

Donemana won by 88 runs

Saturday 19 July - Ulster Bank Premier League

Instonians v CSNI

CSNI 96 S Getkake 31, Z Rush 6-11

Instonians 97-2 A White 37 no, E Layard 34 no

Instonians won by eight wickets

Ballymena v North Down

Ballymena 149

North Down 97-1 after 25 overs

North Down won by nine wickets (D/L)

Lisburn v CIYMS

Lisburn 204 A Berry 51, C Ervine 50

CIYMS 82-6

Lisburn won by 59 runs (D/L)

Muckamore v Waringstown

Waringstown 184

Muckamore 78-7

Waringstown won by 70 runs (D/L)

Friday 18 July

Lagan Valley Twenty20 Cup final (at Waringstown)

CSNI v North Down

CSNI 162 G Nieuwoudt 82 no

North Down 150 R Haire 32, J Terrett 32

CSNI won by 12 runs

Man of the Match - Griffin Nieuwoudt