Glamorgan: Jim Allenby looks for improvement in crucial T20 match

Jim Allenby believes Glamorgan are playing to their potential in spite of the seven wicket defeat by Essex in the T20 Blast.

Glamorgan face "a quarter final before a quarter final" against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast in Cardiff on Friday, 25 July, according to skipper Jim Allenby.

Victory over the West countrymen will secure a place in the knock out stages of the tournament for the Welsh county.

But Allenby concedes they will have to improve after their seven wicket home defeat by Essex.

"It was going to come down to next week, whether we won or not," he said.

"That's [going to be] a quarter final before a quarter final.

"They've [Gloucestershire] had a good record against us, so it's time for us to give them a good game and play a proper game against them.

"We have to come here full of energy and play in front of our own crowd and get to the quarter final."

T20BLAST SOUTH GROUP Pld Won Pts Essex 11 10 20 Surry 12 8 16 Hants 12 7 14 Glam 13 5 13 Som'set 13 5 11 Kent 13 5 11 Sussex 12 5 10 Gloucs 12 4 8 Middx 12 2 5 Full table

Glamorgan are lying fourth in the South Group in the Natwest T20Blast with one game remaining.

They are two points points ahead of Somerset, who are home to Middlesex in their last group game, and Kent who host Surrey, so a victory would secure a quarter final place.

The Welsh county had hoped to secure their place in the quarter finals a week early, but after Murray Goodwin (71) and Jacques Rudolph (60 not out) had steered them to 157-2 they saw their challenge blown away in the opening six overs of group leaders Essex's reply.

New Zealander Jesse Ryder smashed 51 off 28 balls as he shared an opening stand of 73 with Mark Pettini (28), and Allenby was quick to acknowledge the Kiwi's contribution.

"Essex out-bowled us, out-batted us and out-fielded us," he said.

"We didn't play a bad game there, but Ryder's come out and smacked us everywhere. He's done it to international sides and he's done it to us tonight so credit where it's due.

"We are where the table suggests we are - after 13 games we're fourth and that's probably how good we are at best.

"We're playing above our potential or at least to it fully at the moment we've got the same guys rocking up every week because that's who we've got."

Glamorgan face a four-day County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire starting on Sunday before returning to Wales for their big T20 date with Gloucestershire.

But Allenby says that should not be a distraction for the players.

"It's part of professional sport, we can't whinge or moan about it." he added.