Dale Steyn & Morne Morkel inspire South Africa to win over Sri Lanka

Steyn took nine wickets overall during the first Test against Sri Lanka

First Test, Galle: South Africa 455-9 & 206-6 beat Sri Lanka 292 & 216 by 153 runs Match scorecard

Pacemen Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel took four second innings wickets apiece to help South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series.

Sri Lanka were set 370 to win in Galle but they struggled with the bat, with South Africa winning by 153 runs.

Steyn removed the two openers and, despite 76 from Kumar Sangakkara, the hosts were dismissed for 216.

Morkel finished with 4-29 and Steyn with 4-45 as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The victory provided Hashim Amla - the first permanent non-white captain of the Proteas - with a win in his first Test as skipper.

Test Match Special statistician Andrew Samson "Of South Africa's nine Test captains since 1992, only Graeme Smith and Amla have won their first Test in charge."

Sri Lanka had started the final day on 110-1 but were reduced to 161-6 at lunch as the visitors took control.

The hosts' captain Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 27 but ran out of partners as South Africa wrapped up the win.

South Africa are bidding to win the series 2-0 to usurp Australia at the top of the Test rankings.

The second Test begins on Thursday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.