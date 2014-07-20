Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan appeals for six-month ban to be cut

Shakib's ban is due to end shortly before the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has appealed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reduce a six-month ban imposed on him for a "severe attitude problem".

The 27-year-old was punished for "serious misbehaviour" towards new coach Chandika Hathurusingha after making arrangements to play in the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament without proper clearance.

"My behaviour was not mature," Shakib said. "I apologise for this.

"I appeal to the board to reconsider."

Bangladesh Cricket Board acting chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury "The appeal will be resolved at the earliest."

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib is the nation's leading wicket-taker in Test history with 122 victims in 34 Tests, and only two players have scored more than his 2,278 runs.

He added: "I have grown up at the BCB with the Bangladesh team. It is a very emotional place for me. Nothing can be more painful than staying away from cricket. I want to play cricket for Bangladesh."

Under the terms of the six-month ban, Shakib will miss Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies starting next month and will complete his suspension shortly before the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets under way in February.