Will Tavare: Gloucestershire batsman earns new contract

  • From the section Cricket
Will Tavare
Tavare is in his first full season as a professional with Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire have handed batsman Will Tavare a three-year contract after an impressive debut season so far.

He signed a one-year deal in September after a spell in the second XI.

The 24-year-old Bristolian has since scored 821 runs in his first 12 Division Two matches, including three centuries and three half-centuries.

"He has demonstrated a real maturity in his first year and some great skill at the top of the order," said director of cricket John Bracewell.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story