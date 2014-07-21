Will Tavare: Gloucestershire batsman earns new contract

Tavare is in his first full season as a professional with Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire have handed batsman Will Tavare a three-year contract after an impressive debut season so far.

He signed a one-year deal in September after a spell in the second XI.

The 24-year-old Bristolian has since scored 821 runs in his first 12 Division Two matches, including three centuries and three half-centuries.

"He has demonstrated a real maturity in his first year and some great skill at the top of the order," said director of cricket John Bracewell.