Adams named Nottinghamshire consultant batting coach

Adams scored 19,535 first-class runs

Nottinghamshire have appointed former Surrey head coach Chris Adams as a consultant batting coach.

Adams, 44, who has recently been helping Sri Lanka, will work with batsmen below first-team level.

"Chris is held in very high regard," said director of cricket Mick Newell.

"I felt that it was important to get someone in from the outside to look at what we are providing for young players and to make recommendations to help us to produce more home-grown talent."

Adams, one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in 2004, scored 19,535 first-class runs during his playing career.