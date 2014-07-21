Phil Whitticase: Leicestershire batting like park cricket

Whitticase was appointed director of cricket in August 2013

Director of cricket Phil Whitticase compared some of Leicestershire's batting to watching "park cricket" as they lost a low-scoring T20 Blast tie against Nottinghamshire on Sunday.

Chasing 122 to win on a testing Trent Bridge wicket, the visitors slumped to 24-5 and went on to lose by 31 runs.

And three run-outs left Whitticase extremely frustrated.

"You wouldn't see them in park cricket, but pressure can create those moments." he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It was a used pitch so we realised from the moment we arrived that it wasn't going to be a high-scoring game. But I thought keeping them to 120 was more than acceptable.

"For Notts to win, they had to bowl us out. We should have made sure that we were only a couple of wickets down at halfway and in a strong position.

"We talked about staying calm because there was going to be an element of pressure and there was a feeling that we wanted to be ahead of the game to a certain degree.

"But when you lose a couple of wickets like we did in the second over, there has to be some dragging back of the thought-process and a reassessment of where we are."

Leicestershire were already out of the competition but Notts are second in the South Group and are almost certain to make the quarter-finals.