Former England captain Michael Vaughan says current skipper Alastair Cook needs to be "taken out of cricket" for a while if they want their under-fire captain to return to form as an opening batsman.

England crumbled to a 95-run defeat by India in the second Test at Lord's to extend their winless run to 10 matches, but Cook - who has not made a hundred in 27 innings - has vowed not to quit.

BBC Test Match Special sumariser Vaughan said that Cook looks "shot" and "drained", and if England do not rest him "we might see the end of Alastair Cook sooner than we think".