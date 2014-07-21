Alastair Cook says he wants to continue as England captain and will do so "until my position becomes untenable".

England fell to a 95-run defeat by India in the second Test at Lord's after a series of reckless shots handed the tourists a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cook, who has not made a hundred in 27 innings, said that if his and England's poor form continued until the end of the current series "then it becomes tougher and tougher and I'm maybe not the man to turn it around".