England collapse to defeat by India

England slumped to a 95-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's as India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The hosts' hopes of chasing 319 to win were raised when Joe Root and Moeen Ali carried them to 173-4.

But Moeen fell to the last ball before lunch to spark a collapse of 6-50 that saw England bowled out for 223 on the final afternoon.

Ishant Sharma claimed 7-74 to hurry England to a seventh defeat in nine Tests.

The third Test in Southampton starts on Sunday.