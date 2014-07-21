Former England spinner John Emburey has lamented the lack of young spin bowlers in English cricket, with the national team struggling to find a frontline spinner since Graeme Swann's retirement.

Emburey, who played 64 Tests for England, tells BBC London 94.9 that the counties need to be much more proactive in finding young talent and also bemoans a shortage of good captains on the county scene.

The 61-year-old identified several factors, including two-divisional cricket, standardised pitches and a lack of qualified spin coaches for the current situation.