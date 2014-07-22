Minor Counties: Shropshire cruise to Cornwall victory

Shropshire beat Cornwall by six wickets in their Minor Counties Western Division clash at St Austell.

Cornwall's batsmen failed to deliver as Shropshire mopped up the 92 they needed in their final innings inside 21 overs.

The home side registered 188 all out in their first innings as Ben Sanderson took 7-57, before Shropshire were bowled out for 300 in reply.

Sanderson took another seven wickets for 51 runs as Cornwall made 203 all out in their second innings.

Cornwall batsmen Christian Purchase's 83 in the first innings was the highest score of the match as the bowlers dominated.

As well as Sanderson's total of 14 wickets, his team-mate Ross Aucott took 3-44 in the first innings.

Cornwall's Alex Smeeth, Kelvin Snell and Neil Ivamy all took three wickets in Shropshire's first innings, while Callum Wilson took 3-25 in the second.

Shropshire are fourth in the Western Division on 53 points, while Cornwall are sixth on 38.