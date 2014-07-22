Steve Kirby: Somerset bowler to retire through injury

Kirby took 103 first-class wickets for Somerset

Somerset fast bowler Steve Kirby has retired with immediate effect because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

The 36-year-old underwent two operations over the winter but suffered further complications while playing in a second XI game earlier this month.

Kirby started his career at Leicestershire before spells with Yorkshire and Gloucestershire.

He signed for Somerset for the start of the 2011 season and played 35 first-class matches for the county.

Kirby's bowling career in numbers First-class: 167 matches 572 wickets best of 8-80 List A: 104 matches 142 wickets best of 5-36 Twenty20: 77 matches 83 wickets best of 3-17

Kirby said: "It has come as a real blow to me to have to retire from the game that I have been involved with for the past 20 years of my life.

"It's been a difficult winter having gone through two operations. Dealing with setbacks is always part of professional sport but sometimes no matter how hard you try to recover, things are just taken out of your control.

"I have got so many happy memories of my time in the first-class game and in particular the four years I have spent with Somerset.

"I may be retiring from first-class cricket but I hope to remain involved with the game at some level in a coaching capacity as I would love to be able to give something back to this wonderful game that has been so good to me over the years."