David Balcombe: Hampshire bowler to miss a month

Balcombe's highest first-class score is 73

Hampshire fast bowler David Balcombe is expected to be out for at least a month with a knee injury.

Balcombe sustained the left knee ligament injury during the Division Two game against Gloucestershire.

However, initial investigations and specialist advice have cleared the 29-year-old of any major damage.

Balcombe, whose best figures came in 2012, has taken 196 first-class wickets at an average of 32.83 but has not featured that heavily this season.